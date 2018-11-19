An abundance of good quality fruit in these top vintages means that châteaux 'second wines' are particularly worth a look. See the top wines from this panel tasting; many of the opulent 2009s are ready to drink, while 2010 still has some way to go.
This article was originally published in Decanter magazine's December 2016 issue and is now available online in full, exclusively for Premium subscribers.
Seventy-seven Médoc second wines from 2009 and 2010 tasted with 14 Highly Recommended
The tasters: Jane Anson, Steven Spurrier, Sebastian Payne MW
