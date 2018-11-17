Bordeaux 1983 versus 1982: Top Left Bank wines re-tasted

It’s one thing to hold up the 1982 as one of the most iconic vintages of all time. But it’s infinitely more interesting to test out how it has held up next to wines that are one year younger from the same estates. And from a vintage which, at least in pockets, has been called out as an equal to, or even a better version of, its iconic stable mate.

In this tasting, held at private members’ club 67 Pall Mall, I chose to focus on five Left Bank wines from all four of the main communal appellations in the Médoc, so Châteaux Palmer, Margaux, Pichon Comtesse, Montrose and Léoville Las Cases.

I picked two from the Margaux appellation because it seemed too good an opportunity to miss to retry two particularly legendary 1983s.

