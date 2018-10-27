How has one of the greatest vintage double-acts of all time fared over the past three decades? Find out below, following Jane Anson's re-tasting of both vintages from several prominent estates, held at 67 Pall Mall in London and including Mouton Rothschild and Cheval Blanc.



It was good to be Bordelais in the 1980s.

Something shifted with the brilliance of the 1982 vintage; a quickening of interest from international consumers, a confidence from château owners to leave grapes longer on the vines and increasingly to drop fruit and cut yields. Volumes were risked in search of ripeness, concentration and quality.

The continued run of good vintages in 1985, 1986, 1988 and 1989 got money flowing into the châteaux on a regular basis for the first time in decades, and made itself felt through investments in château repairs, better cellars and the employment of wine consultants.

