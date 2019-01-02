Montefalco Sagrantino on the rise: names to know plus top wines to try

Producers in the small Montefalco Sagrantino DOCG in Umbria have developed an approachable modern style for their notoriously tannic native Sagrantino grape. Susan Hulme MW charts their progress and recommends top wines to try…

In the throwaway consumer culture of the modern world, Sagrantino is an anomaly. This thick-skinned, extremely tannic black grape is difficult to tame in both vineyard and winery. It needs five years or more in bottle to come around, but when it does, it’s a wine of great character and personality with an enviable capacity for long ageing. It is worth the wait.

Scroll down for Susan Hulme MW’s top wines from Montefalco Sagrantino

Susan’s top wines from Montefalco Sagrantino:

You may also like: