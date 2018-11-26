Best Veneto wines: Expert picks

Decanter's tastings team picks out some top wines from this important Italian region, the home of Prosecco, Soave, Valpolicella and more. With an introduction by Aldo Fiordelli...

Bottled wine exports from the Veneto region topped one billion euros in the first half of 2018, accounting for a third of all Italian wine exports by value, according to Italy’s national statistics agency, Istat.

As many readers will be aware, Veneto is one of Italy’s largest wine producing regions. Quantity is helped both by climate and by the fact that 56% of Veneto’s vineyards lie on the plains. Today, the region comprises around 87,000 hectares of vineyard.

Scroll down to see the best Veneto wines to try

Best Veneto wine: Expert picks

You might also like: