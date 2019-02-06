Rueda’s signature white wine grape is already proving itself in terms of both quality and versatility, but there are stylistic questions to be resolved. Tina Gellie charts the way forward for the region and recommends ten of its best wines…

Less than a 100km drive from Madrid, the region of Castilla y León is not the tourist hotspot you might expect, given that it is home to half of all Spain’s historic and cultural artefacts. And what tourists there are – those unswayed by the buzz of Barcelona or the sun and sand of the costas – tend not to be wine lovers, who would more likely fly into Bilbão to visit Rioja or down to Jerez to enjoy the Sherry.

