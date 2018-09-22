This Margaux estate has really started to punch above its historical position as a fourth growth in the Bordeaux 1855 classification, helped by significant investment in the cellar, writes Jane Anson.

Here’s a good example of how difficult it can be to follow scores.

Steven Spurrier, who needs no introduction from me and has been tasting Médoc wines for Decanter for several decades before handing over for the 2016 vintage, gave the 2015 Prieuré Lichine 92 points during en primeur week.

Two years later, when tasting the 2015 after it was bottled, I gave the same wine 96 points.

This is, perhaps, way above what you might normally expect for this particular Margaux 4th growth.

