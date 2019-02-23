Producer profile: Remírez de Ganuza

This groundbreaking Rioja winery is known for its pioneering techniques and singular approach towards winemaking. Matt Walls pays a visit

What impresses me most of all is the vision. In 1989, at the age of 39 and with no winemaking background, Fernando Remírez de Ganuza set up his own bodega in Rioja and started to make wine. Not just any wine: concentrated, structured reds for long-term ageing. Instead of following local norms, he has been a peerless innovator, constantly in search of ways to optimise the health and perfect ripeness of his grapes.

Scroll down for Matt Walls’ pick of Remírez de Ganuza wines