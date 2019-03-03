High on Howell Mountain at Outpost winery, the vines grow on steep slopes of rocky red soil surrounded by pines, oaks and madrone trees. Views are breathtaking: distant mountains, layered wisps of fog and a tiny slice of the Napa Valley floor far below.
Regional profile: Howell Mountain
Rugged and rustic, Howell Mountain is the wild child of Napa Valley, its high vineyards surrounded by forests on volcanic soil. Elin McCoy takes us on a tour and highlights the producers and wines you need to know...