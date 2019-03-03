Decanter Premium Banner

PREMIUM

Regional profile: Howell Mountain

Rugged and rustic, Howell Mountain is the wild child of Napa Valley, its high vineyards surrounded by forests on volcanic soil. Elin McCoy takes us on a tour and highlights the producers and wines you need to know...

High on Howell Mountain at Outpost winery, the vines grow on steep slopes of rocky red soil surrounded by pines, oaks and madrone trees. Views are breathtaking: distant mountains, layered wisps of fog and a tiny slice of the Napa Valley floor far below.

You may also like

Napa: New releases to drink in 2019

Californian Cabernet Sauvignon 2010: panel tasting results

Travel: What’s new in Napa

Ten great restaurants in LA for wine lovers

Paso Robles vineyards & wineries to visit