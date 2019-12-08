PREMIUM

Madiran regional profile plus top 10 wines worth seeking out

Madiran in southwest France can produce stunning wines with structure and longevity, but the region still remains under the radar. Stephen Brook looks at why and recommends his Tannat top 10...
Buried in a deeply rural corner of southwest France, Madiran still languishes in a partial obscurity it doesn’t really deserve. Its remote location is a handicap, and so is the fact that its flagship grape variety is the notoriously tannic Tannat.

See Stephen Brook’s top 10 Madiran wines

