Regional profile: Pézenas

As the Languedoc rebuilds its hierarchy of appellations, there’s one name that’s likely to figure more prominently in coming years, and that’s Pézenas. Bottlings of red Languedoc- Pézenas have been permitted since 2006 but now the region is chasing full appellation status, following in the footsteps of Terrasses du Larzac in 2014 and Pic St-Loup in 2016.

Scroll down for James Lawther MW’s top wines from Languedoc-Pézenas

