Regional profile: Nova Scotia

Michaela Morris visits this small Atlantic province in Canada that, despite its extreme climate, is fast making a name for itself - particularly when it comes to traditional-method sparkling wines...
Michaela Morris

Located in the far east of Canada, Nova Scotia is readily associated with succulent cold-water lobster. But wine? Astonishingly, grapevines were first planted here in 1633.

Alas, inhospitable weather, a preference for beer and spirits as well as the strong temperance movement thwarted any preliminary hopes of developing a wine industry.

