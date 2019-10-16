Regional profile: Nova Scotia
Michaela Morris visits this small Atlantic province in Canada that, despite its extreme climate, is fast making a name for itself - particularly when it comes to traditional-method sparkling wines...
Located in the far east of Canada, Nova Scotia is readily associated with succulent cold-water lobster. But wine? Astonishingly, grapevines were first planted here in 1633.
Alas, inhospitable weather, a preference for beer and spirits as well as the strong temperance movement thwarted any preliminary hopes of developing a wine industry.
Nova Scotia wines to try: