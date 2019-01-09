Screaming Eagle: More than the sum of its parts

• The estate was founded by Jean Phillips in 1986. Existing vines were quickly replanted

• Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon was launched in 1992, made by legendary winemaker, Heidi Barrett

• Second Flight was launched in 2006 as a 55-75% Merlot wine, subsequently renamed The Flight

• 25-30% of wines made in any vintage make it into either wine, with the rest sold off

• 500-850 cases of each wine are produced per year. Almost all is sold to mailing list members, with a maximum 3-bottle allocation

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 was released at $1,500 per bottle, and The Flight at $550