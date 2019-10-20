The revival of Sekt, Germany’s signature sparkling wine

In New York or London you can still be forgiven for turning your nose up at Sekt – German sparkling wine – but in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich Sekt is the new ‘sexy’.

About time, too, since Germany has an illustrious but almost forgotten history when it comes to effervescence. In the mid-19th century Sekt spelled pure luxury, but by the turn of the millennium it had become a byword for sweetish, mass-produced plonk. Sekt, which had lagged behind in Germany’s quality revolution, is the country’s latest category to experience a revival. It is back with a vengeance – and real quality.

Anne Krebiehl MW’s top Sekt selections:

Anne Krebiehl MW is a freelance wine writer, wine judge and author of ‘The Wines of Germany’

