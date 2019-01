Simon Woolf finds the perfect antidote for Emilia Romagna’s hearty food, in the form of Lambrusco...

How long are you staying in Emilia Romagna,’ asks Mattia Montanari, director and winemaker at boutique Lambrusco producer Opera02. ‘One week,’ I reply. He feigns a quick mental calculation, and jokes: ‘Okay, so you’ll gain about three kilos by the time you go home.’ He then presides over a lavish lunch and I realise that maybe it wasn’t a joke.

See Simon Woolf’s top Lambrusco picks

