St-Emilion: 10 grands crus classés to watch

The St-Emilion estates at the third level of classification are as diverse as they are noteworthy. Jane Anson profiles 10 of the best…
Jane Anson

St-Emilion is huge. Almost 700 wineries are spread across 5,300ha of land that runs from Libourne and Pomerol in the west over to Castillon in the east, passing through eight communes, and rising and falling at regular intervals as it traces the limestone plateau that forms the rather misshapen backbone of the whole appellation.

Scroll down for Jane Anson’s top wines from 10 St-Emilion grands crus classés to watch

