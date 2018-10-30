Top St-Estèphe 2016 wines: Re-tasted in the bottle

'These are wines that you are going to love drinking,' says Jane Anson in her in-bottle report. See the updated ratings below.

Introduction by Chris Mercer.

A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels,’ wrote Jane Anson after tasting St-Estèphe wines en primeur.

This northernmost appellation of the Médoc’s ‘big four’ has increasingly won admirers in recent years, and Anson re-confirmed in her in-bottle report for Bordeaux 2016 wines that it has been a great year for many producers in St-Estèphe.

Here are some of her highlights.

St-Estèphe 2016 wines

