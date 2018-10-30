Top St-Estèphe 2016 wines: Re-tasted in the bottle

'These are wines that you are going to love drinking,' says Jane Anson in her in-bottle report. See the updated ratings below.
Introduction by Chris Mercer.
A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels,’ wrote Jane Anson after tasting St-Estèphe wines en primeur.
This northernmost appellation of the Médoc’s ‘big four’ has increasingly won admirers in recent years, and Anson re-confirmed in her in-bottle report for Bordeaux 2016 wines that it has been a great year for many producers in St-Estèphe.
Here are some of her highlights.
St-Estèphe 2016 wines
See the notes in our reviews database
Recently published articles that you may also like:
Jane Anson’s full report on Bordeaux 2016 wines from Médoc
Comparing Cos d’Estournel wines from 2000 to 2016
See all St-Estèphe 2016 wine reviews, including en primeur notes