Steven Spurrier’s wines of the month – August

Decanter’s long-standing consultant editor and 2017 Decanter Hall of Fame Award recipient picks fine wines to drink now and others to lay down, all priced from £25 upwards...

From the cellar

Royal Tokaji, Mézes Mály 6 Puttonyos, Aszú 1999

The 174th dinner of the Saintsbury Club, suitably held on St George’s Day 23 April, had the usual range of eight different wines – beginning with a vintage Champagne and ending with an early-landed vintage Cognac – all presented by the members. The theme was Burgundy, and after Confuron-Cotetidot’s Chambolle-Musigny 2002 and before a splendid Warre 1985 Port came this superb Tokaji, given to the Club of course by Hugh Johnson, founder of the Royal Tokaji Wine Company. The single-vineyard Mézes Mály, which translates from Latin as ‘honeycomb’, was classified a Great First Growth in 1700 ‘to be the first choice at the Royal table’.

The Spurrier Selection

