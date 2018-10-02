Wine sweetness: navigate your way through

Wine labels can be confusing when it comes to indicating how sweet a wine will taste. But help is at hand, as Matt Walls offers some useful pointers to help you navigate the space between sweet and dry...



It happens to us all once in a while. You open a bottle, take a sip, and instead of a dry wine, your tongue flags up an unexpected sweetness.

It’s rarely an issue with red wines, and fully sweet dessert wines are relatively easy to spot (smaller bottles, higher prices, usually merchandised separately), but some medium-dry and medium-sweet white wines can appear to the eye almost identical to their dry counterparts.

However, there are certain clues you can gather from grape variety, regional tradition or label terminology that can lead you in the right direction.

Scroll down for Walls’ top 15 suggestions to explore sweetness in wine

See Walls’ top 15 suggestions to explore sweetness in wine

You might also like: