Spain is one of the world’s biggest wine producers and is responsible for some of the world’s best red wines. Below, we have listed the best Spanish red wines as rated by our experts – all achieving a mighty 97 points or above.

Which red Spanish wine to pick

If you’re unsure which wine to pick, then think about what you and your guests enjoy and what food you will be eating.

The elegant red fruits and spice of Rioja are perfect with lamb, while the darker fruited, muscular wines of Ribera del Duero work well with beef, and the meaty, mineral tones of Priorat are a good match for furred game.

Tempranillo-based Rioja is a great alternative to Burgundian Pinot Noir or Tuscan Sangiovese, with all three sharing bright acidity and vibrant, complex red fruit characters.

Ribera de Duero, meanwhile, is a great Bordeaux alternative, as its dark fruits and muscular tannins echo the style of classed-growth Medocs.

Priorat is unique in its bloody, meaty, stony character, however alternatives could include South African Syrah grown on granite soils, and even some Valpolicella Ripassos or Amarones.

The best red Spanish wines for Christmas – no expense spared!

