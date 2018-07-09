Top-value red Burgundy: hidden gems in the Côte de Nuits

The realities of the market now put the best Burgundy Pinot Noir beyond the reach of most wine lovers. But, argues Andy Howard MW, some great examples can still be found at relatively affordable prices. He recommends the names to look out for – and selects a dozen excellent wines to try...

The announcement of the sale of world-famous grand cru Clos de Tart in October 2017 confirmed the dizzying values to which top Burgundian terroirs can now aspire. The 7.53ha vineyard was sold (it is believed) for somewhere between €250-€280 million (more than €33m per hectare).

This followed the earlier, high-profile sales of Domaine des Lambrays to LVMH in 2014 for €101m, and of Bonneau du Martray in 2017 for €200m. Such stratospheric prices are a clear indication of the value seen in top Burgundy sites, with the shockwaves being felt throughout the region.

Scroll down for Andy Howard MW’s top Côte de Nuits alternatives

See Andy Howard MW’s pick of top value wines from the Côte de Nuits

You might also like: