First taste: Top Yalumba wines from latest releases

Yalumba has released the second vintage of its flagship wine, The Caley 2013, and Decanter expert Sarah Ahmed was among the first to taste it alongside several other wines in the Australian producer's Rare & Fine Collection.

TAGS:

At a special tasting in Mayfair, London on 4 October, Yalumba winemaker Kevin Glastonbury presented the second-ever release of The Caley, a Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon and Barossa Shiraz blend from 2013.

Premium members can see Ahmed’s tasting note below

Sarah Ahmed is an award-winning wine writer and educator, specialising in Australian and Portuguese wines. She also has her own website, thewinedetective.co.uk 

Additional text written by Laura Seal.

You might also like:

Best Penfolds wines: A selection of our top scorers

What’s hot in Adelaide Hills: New styles and wines to try

From the archive: Australian GSM panel tasting results