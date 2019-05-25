Top Uco Valley sub-regions: Panel tasting results

Phil Crozier, Paz Levinson and Patricio Tapia tasted 99 wines from the Uco Valley sub-regions of Altamira and Gualtallary, with 12 Outstanding and 37 Highly Recommended.





Originally published in the October 2017 issue of Decanter magazine

Entry Criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release reds from Altamira and Gualtallary in Argentina’s Uco Valley, in which 85% of the grapes must be sourced from a single sub-region.

The verdict

The rationale for grouping these two micro-regions of the Uco Valley together for this panel tasting was that both are producing some of Argentina’s most exciting Malbecs and other reds. That fact is confirmed by a fantastic set of results – no fewer than 12 wines rated Outstanding, and a further 37 Highly Recommended.

You may also like: