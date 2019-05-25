Decanter Premium Banner

Top Uco Valley sub-regions: Panel tasting results

A tasting of Altamira and Gualtallary reds saw both subregions come up trumps: Altamira showing its pedigree and Gualtallary an exciting sense of experimentation.

First published in the October 2017 issue of Decanter

Phil Crozier, Paz Levinson and Patricio Tapia tasted 99 wines from the Uco Valley sub-regions of Altamira and Gualtallary, with 12 Outstanding and 37 Highly Recommended.

Entry Criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release reds from Altamira and Gualtallary in Argentina’s Uco Valley, in which 85% of the grapes must be sourced from a single sub-region.

The verdict

The rationale for grouping these two micro-regions of the Uco Valley together for this panel tasting was that both are producing some of Argentina’s most exciting Malbecs and other reds. That fact is confirmed by a fantastic set of results – no fewer than 12 wines rated Outstanding, and a further 37 Highly Recommended.

