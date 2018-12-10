Best value red Burgundy 2017 en primeur to buy

Tim Atkin MW highlights the red Burgundies he sees as offering the best value in the 2017 vintage...

‘The 2017 vintage has potential for finding some great value red wines, particularly the generic Bourgognes as well as a select few from Mercurey, Savigny-lès-Beaune and Fixin’, says Tim Atkin MW in his recent Burgundy 2017 en primeur report. Below, Tim has listed his best value red Burgundy 2017 wines to buy.

He rates two Mercureys the highest, and being a relatively unknown appellation prices tend to be reasonable in comparison to the most popular appellations. Bourgogne also features, and as this is the entry-level wine for many producers, it’s a great place to start.

Tim’s value red Burgundy 2017 picks: