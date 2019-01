Although the 2017 vintage was less impressive than 2016 and 2015, this tasting delivered some exceptional quality Chardonnays with regional personality. Anthony Rose reports...

60 Western Australian Chardonnays tasted with 3 Exceptional, 4 Outstanding and 22 Highly Recommended

The tasters: Sarah Ahmed, Roger Jones and Anthony Rose

Scroll down to see the tasting notes & scores

You may also like: