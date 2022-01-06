Wines of the Year 2021: the top Value wines

Neither the category nor price is revealed to the judges in Decanter’s Wines of the Year, so every entry is assessed purely on a quality basis – a fact appreciated by our judges, Stefan Neumann MW, Matt Walls and Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.

‘It should always be about the quality in the glass before price becomes a consideration,’ said Neumann.

Consequently, several Value wines (under £25) nominated by Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs, key contributors and staff stood shoulder to shoulder alongside bottles several times their price.

These included two Chenin Blancs from Stellenbosch in South Africa as well as a Soave Classico, all scoring above 95 points and costing between £11 and £18.

Italy was also strong in the reds, with a £13.99 Chianti Classico and a Primitivo di Manduria both scoring 95 points, as was Mendoza in Argentina with an organic Malbec and a Cabernet Franc.

Other notable high-scoring wines nominated in the Value category (many of which might have since become more expensive since judging – or have sold out) came from Australia, Spain, Bordeaux, Hungary, Languedoc and Greece.

Full list of all Value wines nominated and tasted

98 points

Cape Landing, Blackwood Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia, 2019. Nominated by Rupert Owen

97 points

Barón de Ley, Tres Viñas.Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2018. Nominated by Sonja van Praag

Oldenburg Vineyards, Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2020. Nominated by Georgina Hindle

96 points

Morris, Classic Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia. Nominated by Huon Hooke

95 points

Argento, Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec, N/A, Altamira, Mendoza, Argentina, 2019. Nominated by Amanda Barnes

Basilica Cafaggio, Villa Cafaggio, Chianti Classico DOCG, Tuscany, Italy, 2018. Nominated by Peter Czismadia Honigh

Château Lancyre, Coste d’Aleyrac, Pic Saint-Loup, Languedoc, France, 2019. Nominated by Michael Denton

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac Leognan, Bordeaux, France, 2019. Nominated by Jane Anson

Cillar de Silos, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 2018. Nominated by Simon Field MW

Coffele, Ca’ Visco, Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2020. Nominated by Michael Garner

Dagaz, Kolwe Vineyard, Pumanque, Colchagua Valley, Chile, 2019. Nominated by Alistair Cooper MW

Diamantakou, Naoussa, Naoussa, Greece, 2018. Nominated by Yiannis Karakasis MW

Tinazzi, Feudo Croce Imperio – LXXIV, Primitivo di Manduria, Puglia, Italy, 2019. Nominated by Stephen Hobley

Tokaj Nobilis, Hárs Barakonyi dűlő, Tokaj, Tokaj, Hungary, 2018. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW

94 points

Babylonstoren, Shiraz, Simonsberg-Paarl, South Africa, 2019, Michela Nassiz

Domaine Maby, Libiamo, Tavel, Rhone Valley, France, 2019. Nominated by Elizabeth Gabay MW

Jansz Tasmania, Premium Cuvée Brut, Tasmania, Australia NV. Nominated by Justin Knock MW

Château Joanin Bécot, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, France, 2018. Nominated by Yohan Castaing

Villa Huesgen, Alte Reben Enkircher Steffensberg Riesling Wurzelecht, QbA, Mosel, Germany, 2019. Nominated by Markus Del Monego MW

93 points

Bodegas Garcia de Lara, Finca Villalobillos Pie Franco Airen, Castilla, Spain, 2019. Nominated by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Château de Plaisance, Sur la Butte, Anjou, Loire, France, 2019. Nominated by Tina Gellie

Claudie Jobard, En Villerange, Rully, Burgundy, France, 2019. Nominated by Andy Howard MW

Cullen, Cullen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Wilyabrup, Australia, 2017. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed

Graham Beck, Ultra Brut, Robertson, Western Cape, South Africa, 2015. Nominated by Fiona McDonald

KWV, Roodeberg 1949, Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2017. Nominated by Greg Sherwood MW

La Guardiense, Janare Senete Falanghina, Falanghina del Sannio, Campania, Italy, 2020. Nominated by Susan Hulme MW

Moric, Blaufränkisch, Qualitätswein, Burgenland, Austria, 2019. Nominated by James Lawther MW

S.C. Pannell, Tempranillo-Touriga, McLaren Vale and Langhorne Creek, Australia, 2018. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW

Verget, Sur la Roche, Mâcon-Vergisson, Burgundy, France, 2020. Nominated by Charles Curtis MW

92 points

Bodegas Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, 2016. Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW

Casa Santos Lima, Quid Pro Quo, Alentejano, Portugal, 2019. Nominated by Barbara Philp MW

Filos Estate, Single Vineyard Aspri Petra Assyrtiko, Florina, Greece, 2020, Jim Budd

Ktima Foundi, Xinomavro, Naoussa, Greece, 2016. Nominated by Amy Wislocki

Nutbourne Vineyards, Bacchus, West Sussex, South East, England, 2019. Nominated by Sylvia Wu

St. Andrea, Bull Egri Bikavér Superior, Eger, Hungary, 2019. Nominated by Beth Willard

91 points

Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy, 2018, Aldo Fiordelli

Thorne & Daughters, Wanderer’s Heart, Western Cape, South Africa, 2020. Nominated by Natalie Earl

89 points

Heppington, Pinot Noir, Kent, South East England, United Kingdom, 2020 Nominated by Justin Howard-Sneyd MW.

See tasting notes and scores for the top Wines of the Year: Value

Wines are listed in score order by style; sparkling, white, red then sweet

