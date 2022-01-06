Wines of the Year 2021: the top Value wines

Neither the category nor price is revealed to the judges in Decanter’s Wines of the Year, so every entry is assessed purely on a quality basis – a fact appreciated by our judges, Stefan Neumann MW, Matt Walls and Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.
‘It should always be about the quality in the glass before price becomes a consideration,’ said Neumann.
Consequently, several Value wines (under £25) nominated by Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs, key contributors and staff stood shoulder to shoulder alongside bottles several times their price.
These included two Chenin Blancs from Stellenbosch in South Africa as well as a Soave Classico, all scoring above 95 points and costing between £11 and £18.
Italy was also strong in the reds, with a £13.99 Chianti Classico and a Primitivo di Manduria both scoring 95 points, as was Mendoza in Argentina with an organic Malbec and a Cabernet Franc.
Other notable high-scoring wines nominated in the Value category (many of which might have since become more expensive since judging – or have sold out) came from Australia, Spain, Bordeaux, Hungary, Languedoc and Greece.
Full list of all Value wines nominated and tasted
98 points
Cape Landing, Blackwood Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia, 2019. Nominated by Rupert Owen
97 points
Barón de Ley, Tres Viñas.Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2018. Nominated by Sonja van Praag
Oldenburg Vineyards, Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2020. Nominated by Georgina Hindle
96 points
Morris, Classic Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia. Nominated by Huon Hooke
95 points
Argento, Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec, N/A, Altamira, Mendoza, Argentina, 2019. Nominated by Amanda Barnes
Basilica Cafaggio, Villa Cafaggio, Chianti Classico DOCG, Tuscany, Italy, 2018. Nominated by Peter Czismadia Honigh
Château Lancyre, Coste d’Aleyrac, Pic Saint-Loup, Languedoc, France, 2019. Nominated by Michael Denton
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac Leognan, Bordeaux, France, 2019. Nominated by Jane Anson
Cillar de Silos, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 2018. Nominated by Simon Field MW
Coffele, Ca’ Visco, Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2020. Nominated by Michael Garner
Dagaz, Kolwe Vineyard, Pumanque, Colchagua Valley, Chile, 2019. Nominated by Alistair Cooper MW
Diamantakou, Naoussa, Naoussa, Greece, 2018. Nominated by Yiannis Karakasis MW
Tinazzi, Feudo Croce Imperio – LXXIV, Primitivo di Manduria, Puglia, Italy, 2019. Nominated by Stephen Hobley
Tokaj Nobilis, Hárs Barakonyi dűlő, Tokaj, Tokaj, Hungary, 2018. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW
94 points
Babylonstoren, Shiraz, Simonsberg-Paarl, South Africa, 2019, Michela Nassiz
Domaine Maby, Libiamo, Tavel, Rhone Valley, France, 2019. Nominated by Elizabeth Gabay MW
Jansz Tasmania, Premium Cuvée Brut, Tasmania, Australia NV. Nominated by Justin Knock MW
Château Joanin Bécot, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, France, 2018. Nominated by Yohan Castaing
Villa Huesgen, Alte Reben Enkircher Steffensberg Riesling Wurzelecht, QbA, Mosel, Germany, 2019. Nominated by Markus Del Monego MW
93 points
Bodegas Garcia de Lara, Finca Villalobillos Pie Franco Airen, Castilla, Spain, 2019. Nominated by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
Château de Plaisance, Sur la Butte, Anjou, Loire, France, 2019. Nominated by Tina Gellie
Claudie Jobard, En Villerange, Rully, Burgundy, France, 2019. Nominated by Andy Howard MW
Cullen, Cullen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Wilyabrup, Australia, 2017. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed
Graham Beck, Ultra Brut, Robertson, Western Cape, South Africa, 2015. Nominated by Fiona McDonald
KWV, Roodeberg 1949, Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2017. Nominated by Greg Sherwood MW
La Guardiense, Janare Senete Falanghina, Falanghina del Sannio, Campania, Italy, 2020. Nominated by Susan Hulme MW
Moric, Blaufränkisch, Qualitätswein, Burgenland, Austria, 2019. Nominated by James Lawther MW
S.C. Pannell, Tempranillo-Touriga, McLaren Vale and Langhorne Creek, Australia, 2018. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW
Verget, Sur la Roche, Mâcon-Vergisson, Burgundy, France, 2020. Nominated by Charles Curtis MW
92 points
Bodegas Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, 2016. Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW
Casa Santos Lima, Quid Pro Quo, Alentejano, Portugal, 2019. Nominated by Barbara Philp MW
Filos Estate, Single Vineyard Aspri Petra Assyrtiko, Florina, Greece, 2020, Jim Budd
Ktima Foundi, Xinomavro, Naoussa, Greece, 2016. Nominated by Amy Wislocki
Nutbourne Vineyards, Bacchus, West Sussex, South East, England, 2019. Nominated by Sylvia Wu
St. Andrea, Bull Egri Bikavér Superior, Eger, Hungary, 2019. Nominated by Beth Willard
91 points
Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy, 2018, Aldo Fiordelli
Thorne & Daughters, Wanderer’s Heart, Western Cape, South Africa, 2020. Nominated by Natalie Earl
89 points
Heppington, Pinot Noir, Kent, South East England, United Kingdom, 2020 Nominated by Justin Howard-Sneyd MW.
See tasting notes and scores for the top Wines of the Year: Value
Wines are listed in score order by style; sparkling, white, red then sweet