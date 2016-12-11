Red wines for Christmas: Ultimate guide

If you're still trying to decide which red wines to enjoy with your Christmas dinner or what to take to that Christmas party, then we're here to help you out.

Need some advice or inspiration for choosing your red wines for Christmas?

Below you can find our experts’ picks for different budgets and different tastes. There are classic wines for Christmas Day, such as Bordeaux and Burgundy, but we’ve also included new world alternatives and bargain recommendations for under £15 a bottle.

We can’t save you from all of your relatives over the festive season, but at least we can help you pick the best Christmas wines for your tastes.

Red wines for Christmas: Our tasting collections

You might also like: