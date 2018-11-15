Money-no-object Burgundy wines for Christmas

Burgundy can work brilliantly on the Christmas dinner table, and we've rounded up some reviews of the very best...

You don’t have to spend a small fortune to get good, interesting Burgundy wines, as shown recently in our feature on 32 great value reds from this UNESCO World Heritage-listed region.

Despite sky-rocketing prices in the last decade, exacerbated in recent years due to a series of small harvest, few would argue that Burgundy is a reference point for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and regularly turns out some of the best examples of wines from these grapes.

Yet, it’s always interesting to see what is being said about the top names, whether it’s window shopping or you’re in the market to buy.

Below, we have highlighted some of the best, money-no-object Burgundy wines for drinking this Christmas, vintage by vintage – starting with a rather rare 1955 Corton-Charlemagne.

The list below is by no means a comprehensive who’s-who of the top Burgundy producers, but it does include some of the region’s most famous names.

Count yourself lucky if you have any of these in your cellar. If not, top Burgundy is today traded on the secondary market in higher quantities than in the past, so you may still be able to pick some up.

Introduction by Chris Mercer.

Top Burgundy for Christmas:

You might also like: