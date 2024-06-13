Veuve Clicquot: A journey to celebrate Champagne

Few pleasures truly qualify for the coveted label of ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ but tickets for this European Solaire Journey, thanks to an exciting collaboration between Veuve Clicquot and Belmond trains, may just qualify. From the moment guests join this incredible two-night rail journey from Vienna to Reims on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, they will be immersed in a world of vintage charm and Veuve Clicquot luxury perfect for any champagne connoisseur.

Celebrating Veuve in style

When designing this magical journey, every element of the guest’s experience has been carefully considered. Bespoke menus have been designed by world-renowned chefs, personalised gifts add that extra little touch of luxury and the scenery en route to the home of Veuve Clicquot in France’s Champagne region is naturally breathtaking.

But what makes this journey truly unique and special is that each lucky traveller will have the chance to discover a selection of Veuve Clicquot’s rarest cuvées. In small group tastings, led by a member of the Veuve Clicquot winemaking team, precious rare vintages will be shared from Veuve Clicquot’s own Cave Privée or private cellar. For lovers of the fine champagnes, what could be better than learning directly from the winemaker, whilst enjoying the best Veuve Clicquot has to offer in such an enchanting setting?

A distinguished welcome

Beginning their journey in Vienna in royal fashion, guests will receive an exclusive invitation to enjoy a private evening in the seldom-seen splendour of the Palais Liechtenstein, which has been in the Royal Family of Liechtenstein’s possession for three centuries. Next up is a dinner at Vienna’s most extravagant pop-up restaurant.

To be prepared by multi–award winning Austrian chef Andreas Döllerer, the sumptuous dinner menu will be paired with an unforgettable lineup of rare Veuve Clicquot vintages served in magnum: 2012, 2008 and 2002. After toasting joie de vivre under a starry sky, guests will retire to the five-star luxury of the Imperial Hotel.

All aboard

In the morning, the journey to Vienna’s central train station via horse-drawn carriage will allow guests to take in the city’s sights one last time before boarding the opulence of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. And thus begins the gastronomic and champagne-filled adventure to Veuve Clicquot in Reims.

The epicurean extravaganza onboard this Belmond train will be curated by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Jean Imbert, who will bring his immense talent and creative flair to the Solaire Journey. Morning, noon and night, his kitchen will create the finest culinary delights to be paired with Veuve Clicquot’s finest champagnes.

An unforgettable evening

As the sun sets, guests will attend chef Jean Imbert’s gala dinner where they will be treated to Cave Privée 1998, Cave Privée Rosé 1998, Cave Privée 1985, and Cave Privée Rosé 1985 – all served from magnums for the fullest expression of each champagne. To call this selection exclusive is an understatement. Each bottle was chosen and set aside decades ago, and has been preciously guarded in the House’s ancient crayères or chalk cellars, awaiting the perfect occasion to be enjoyed. This will be a night to be savoured.

A pairing like no other

Arriving in Reims the next day, guests will alight for a unique dining experience in the famous Veuve Clicquot crayères. Here, two brilliant Michelin-starred chefs, Mory Sacko and Jean Imbert will share a kitchen and treat guests to a virtuoso four-handed performance.

Mirroring the same menu, each chef will serve his own interpretation of the same dish, allowing diners to experience two exceptional entrées, two mains and two desserts. Each dish will be paired with a rare cuvée of La Grande Dame, named in honour of Madame Clicquot, the pioneering entrepreneur who inherited her husband’s business in 1805, aged just 27.

This final gastronomic encounter will be punctuated by La Grande Dame 2015 and La Grande Dame 2015 Rosé (in bottle); La Grande Dame 2012 and La Grande Dame 2012 Rosé (in magnum); La Grande Dame 2015 (in bottle); and La Grande Dame 2008 Rosé (magnum and jeroboam). The entire wonderful trip will be an experience hard to ever match.

Bookings for this iconic Belmond train journey are open now.

Discover more about Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Journeys

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube



International links: