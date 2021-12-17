Seasonal buys: best-value wines for Christmas

Looking to branch out from your usual selections for the festive table? The Decanter team has done the hard work for you, picking out 34 exciting and accessible wines that are perfect for drinking over the holidays, all available in the UK and priced at £20 or less.

You definitely don’t need to break the bank to replenish your cellar with a good selection, across regions and styles, ahead of the festive season. Looking for a delicious fizz? There are great options below, including one of the high-street’s best value champagnes (don’t tell anyone!) and two elegant Cavas. Your might also want to explore our suggestions for high scoring Crémants, all of which offer consistent quality and value.

Christmas meals call for food friendly pours. While warming reds might be a classical choice, we definitely suggest that you stock up on some good whites. These are often the best pairing companions to flavour-laden dishes, of which Christmas is not short, supporting their richness with a refreshing, aromatic lift.

And how about a rosé? Festive yes, but also a great food pairing alternative — richer pink wines have much more to offer than poolside pleasure. Bruno Clair’s Marsannay below will not disappoint served, not too chilled, with Christmas ham.

A good selection of reds is, however, an absolute must. From classics like Fattoria Casaloste’s Chianti Classico or Jim Barry’s Lodge Hill Shiraz, to more explorative options, such as Waitrose’s Loved & Found Perricone and Matetic’s Estela Lunar Pinot Noir, you’ll find it easy to build a solid and interesting line up for the festive season and beyond.

To finish things in style, or simply to warm up after a day out in the cold, there are also five suggestions for sweet and/or fortified wines which are some of the best value-for-money wines we’ve tasted recently – think 12-Year-Old Pedro Ximenez produced by Williams & Humbert for under a tenner or a full bottle of Port, produced by the Symington family for Waitrose, for less that £20.

Our selection also has another thing in mind: great wines make great gifts! Many of the suggestions below will be good options for under the Christmas tree.

Cheers and Merry Christmas!

34 best-value wines for your Christmas celebrations:

Selected, tasted and scored by Decanter’s editorial team.

Wines are grouped by style and listed by score, in descending order.

