Sparkling rosé wines for Valentine’s day

If there's one day in the year when you open a bottle of pink fizz, it has to be Valentine's day. Decanter's tastings team recommends bottles worth considering for that special someone...

Sparkling rosé is romantic for all the right reasons. It has bubbles; it’s pink; and it has soft, red fruit flavours.

We’ve picked out some great options for this Valentine’s day, all tasted by our experts, for every price point, and regions ranging from Champagne to the UK to Cava.

So mark Thursday 14 February in your diary….

Sparkling rosé for Valentine’s day:

Wines updated February 2019.