Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2023

Inside the August 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- The 50 best wine trips Put your feet up and be transported by our ideas for the perfect wine holiday
- Oak in Champagne Tom Hewson explains why barrels are coming back into fashion in some of Champagne’s top cuvées
- Aligoté Burgundy’s other white grape deserves to be taken seriously, says Charles Curtis MW
- Wine of the times Charlie Leary on what it was like to be a wine lover in 19th-century England
See our full top 50 wine trips ranking here
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight, plus five excellent no- & low-alcohol drinks for summer
- Asian spirits revolution Whisky, soju and beyond, by Neil Ridley
GOOD LIVING
- Picnic perfect pairings It must be summer: six recipes, with wine-matching advice from Fiona Beckett
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: NZ reds beyond Pinot Noir Standout performance, with nine Outstanding wines and 32 Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: German dry Riesling These Grosses Gewächs wines from top sites impressed with their indelible sense of place
- Expert’s choice: Valpolicella Michael Garner’s top buys across these Veneto reds’ myriad styles
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
CROATIA 2023 GUIDE
A sponsored supplement
- Welcome Croatia’s four wine regions all merit attention, says Caroline Gilby MW
- Istria Caroline Gilby MW introduces these coastal wines
- A taste of Croatia 15 delicious buys, by Caroline Gilby MW
- Visit Istria – a wine lover’s tour By Jane Foster
- On the mainland Venturing beyond Istria, Simon J Woolf discovers Croatia’s other wines
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; upcoming releases; Bordeaux 2022 update
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column A view on climate change and its effect on malolactic fermentation
- Hugh Johnson’s column Is flavour down to grape variety or soil?
- Elaine Chukan Brown’s column Raising vines in Arizona
- DWWA 2023 highlights: Portuguese whites 15 award-winning whites from around Portugal, north to south
- Wine to 5: Pedro Araújo Managing director, World of Wine cultural district, Porto