Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2023

With summer in full swing, take some travel inspiration from our guide to the 50 best wine trips across the globe. Learn about the merits of Aligoté, the other white grape of Burgundy and discover why oak barrels are making a return in some of Champagne’s most exclusive cuvées. Hosting a picnic this summer? Check out our six wine and recipe pairings sure to please a crowd.
Inside the August 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • The 50 best wine trips Put your feet up and be transported by our ideas for the perfect wine holiday
  • Oak in Champagne Tom Hewson explains why barrels are coming back into fashion in some of Champagne’s top cuvées
  • Aligoté Burgundy’s other white grape deserves to be taken seriously, says Charles Curtis MW
  • Wine of the times Charlie Leary on what it was like to be a wine lover in 19th-century England

See our full top 50 wine trips ranking here

decanter best wine trips

Image: Credit: Travel Wild / Getty Images.

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight, plus five excellent no- & low-alcohol drinks for summer
  • Asian spirits revolution Whisky, soju and beyond, by Neil Ridley

GOOD LIVING

  • Picnic perfect pairings It must be summer: six recipes, with wine-matching advice from Fiona Beckett

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: NZ reds beyond Pinot Noir Standout performance, with nine Outstanding wines and 32 Highly recommended
  • Panel tasting: German dry Riesling These Grosses Gewächs wines from top sites impressed with their indelible sense of place
  • Expert’s choice: Valpolicella Michael Garner’s top buys across these Veneto reds’ myriad styles
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

CROATIA 2023 GUIDE

A sponsored supplement

  • Welcome Croatia’s four wine regions all merit attention, says Caroline Gilby MW
  • Istria Caroline Gilby MW introduces these coastal wines
  • A taste of Croatia 15 delicious buys, by Caroline Gilby MW
  • Visit Istria – a wine lover’s tour By Jane Foster
  • On the mainland Venturing beyond Istria, Simon J Woolf discovers Croatia’s other wines

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; upcoming releases; Bordeaux 2022 update

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column A view on climate change and its effect on malolactic fermentation
  • Hugh Johnson’s column Is flavour down to grape variety or soil?
  • Elaine Chukan Brown’s column Raising vines in Arizona
  • DWWA 2023 highlights: Portuguese whites 15 award-winning whites from around Portugal, north to south
  • Wine to 5: Pedro Araújo Managing director, World of Wine cultural district, Porto

