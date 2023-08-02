Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2023

With summer in full swing, take some travel inspiration from our guide to the 50 best wine trips across the globe. Learn about the merits of Aligoté, the other white grape of Burgundy and discover why oak barrels are making a return in some of Champagne’s most exclusive cuvées. Hosting a picnic this summer? Check out our six wine and recipe pairings sure to please a crowd.