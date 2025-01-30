The Ethical Drinker: Interview with EthicDrinks

There may be answers, however, in young companies such as EthicDrinks. A Bordeaux-based, new-wave négociant that sources organic wines from across France and further afield, it supplies retailers using a transparent, ethical, sustainable, plastic-free, decarbonised supply chain. Too good to be true? It recently launched a wine with UK retailer Laithwaites packaged in the lightest glass bottle on the market, at just 300g.

I spoke to vehemently anti-plastic co-founder Mickaël Alborghetti, who’s on a mission to drastically cut CO2 emissions from the wine supply chain. ‘By trade I’m an engineer in agronomics and agriculture,’ he told me. ‘My dad was a green party representative. I grew up in that mindset of protecting the planet.

‘The story is that while working for a négociant, I went diving in Bali – in the middle of a sea of plastic. Admittedly, travelling to Bali isn’t very carbon free, but it opened my mind and changed the way I wanted to impact the world. I quit my job and launched EthicDrinks. Two main points were essential to me: being plastic free and being carbon free.

‘I am a négociant, part of the supply chain, so CO2 emissions are my biggest impact. But when you’ve worked at a winery and in production, you notice that there’s plastic involved everywhere, too: in labels, in capsules, in tape, in shrink wrap on pallets.

‘In general, people are terrible at recycling plastic [according to the OECD, only 9% of plastic is recycled globally]. Those flat, plastic wine bottles may have a lower carbon impact, but is the plastic actually recycled, or does it end up in wildlife or landfill? And plastic can usually only be recycled once or twice.

‘We’re not fundamentalists. If you’re a fundamentalist nowadays and you look at the data, it’s better to bury yourself, because the turning point is already behind us. So we have to decide to adapt as much as we can. We’re trying to optimise without compromise, but we pick our battles; you can’t win them all. Sustainability itself is hard. When you pick up a bottle, how do you decide which is worse: carbon or plastic?

‘In creating EthicDrinks, we knew it was going to have an impact on the planet. So our aim is to replace wines on shelves that are not sustainable at all with our ethical, responsible products. But this has to be done at scale to make an impact. Today, we supply millions of bottles, and are cutting huge amounts of carbon compared to those whose spot on the shelf we’re taking.’

EthicDrinks’ organic wines are bottled in lightweight, recycled and recyclable glass with biodegradable labels, plant-based glue and no capsules. The company partners with environmental NGOs to donate 1% of its profits, and is B corp and carbon-neutral certified.

Sip to make a difference

EthicDrinks, Vague de Loire, Chinon, Loire, France 2020

Score: 91

A characterful and expressive organic Cabernet Franc showing smoked meat and classic character. It’s juicy and refreshing, and the acidity is on point. Drink 2025-2028 Alcohol 12.5%

EthicDrinks, Pour la Nature Syrah Sans Sulfites, Pays d’Herault, France 2022

Score: 90

Ripe and fleshy, this Syrah – certified Vin Méthode Nature – shows bright black cherry and floral scents. It’s tasty, tactile tannins make it highly drinkable. Drink 2025-2027 Alc 13.5%

Related articles