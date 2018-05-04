Top St-Estèphe 2017 en primeur wines

Jane Anson

There were many successes in St-Estèphe in the 2017 vintage, said Decanter Bordeaux expert and sole en primeur taster Jane Anson.

The quality/value prize with the reds this year might have to go to St-Estèphe in my opinion,‘ Anson said.

Château Lafon-Rochet is ‘a lovely St-Estèphe this year, firm and bright with bristling fruit right out of the gate.

 

