There were many successes in St-Estèphe in the 2017 vintage, said Decanter Bordeaux expert and sole en primeur taster Jane Anson.
‘The quality/value prize with the reds this year might have to go to St-Estèphe in my opinion,‘ Anson said.
Château Lafon-Rochet is ‘a lovely St-Estèphe this year, firm and bright with bristling fruit right out of the gate.‘