What did the Romans ever do for us? Plenty, of course, and in her new book Nina Caplan recounts her journey across Europe in search of traces of the conquering culture's influence on our contemporary world of wine...

Ancient Rome: a legacy in wine Very amusing – but Latin isn’t as dead as all that. Around 30% of our words have Latin origins, including ‘civilisation’, ‘culture’ and ‘wine’, and those of us more likely to expire from a lack of these things than any excess of Latin have cause to be grateful to the Romans, who can take credit, etymologically and otherwise, for all three.