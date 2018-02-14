Tim Atkin MW, Decanter's new specialist reviewer for Burgundy, recently attended a fascinating tasting pitting the 2000 vintage against 2001. Below, Premium members can see his 20 recommendations for drinking, along with a comparison of how the two vintages have aged...

Domaines Lamarche, d’Eugénie and Confuron-Cotetidot all produce an Echézeaux – you could walk between the three Vosne-Romanée cellars in a matter of minutes – and yet their wines are so divergent in style that you could be forgiven for wondering if they’re made from the same grape, let alone the same grand cru.

This diversity makes it difficult to summarise vintages. Who cropped more heavily in the vineyard? Who picked when? Who deployed sorting tables to remove rotten grapes? Who used whole bunches? Who favoured 100% new oak? And from which tonnelier? And yet try, tentatively, we must.

Tim Atkin MW is a Decanter contributing editor and specialist reviewer for Burgundy.

