Jane Anson reports for Premium members on a tasting of Château Talbot wines at the St-Julien estate.

Château Talbot, a St-Julien fourth growth, is one of the largest wine estates in Médoc, with 107 hectares under vine – putting it in a select ‘100 club’ of Bordeaux 1855 estates, which also include Lafite-Rothschild and Lascombes.

John Talbot, the man who gave his name to the château, was killed during the Battle of Castillon, the 15th century battle that returned Bordeaux to France after 300 years of English ownership that established the modern system of buying and selling Bordeaux wine and enriched many local châteaux.

He was also known as Connétable Talbot, which is now the name of the second wine of the estate.

