Expert’s Choice: Red Sancerre

As well as its famous whites, the Loire is also a source of delightful Pinot Noirs that are worth tracking down. Christelle Guibert recommends her favourite producers...

Made exclusively from Pinot Noir, Sancerre Rouge accounts for about 10% of the appellation’s production, and boasts a small but dedicated following. Only a tiny percentage is exported and this, combined with recent frosts, means a slimmed-down Expert’s Choice selection (12 wines rather than the usual 18). Sancerre Rouge’s loyal client base also means it is rarely the bargain red one can sometimes find in the Loire – but this is Pinot Noir we’re talking about, and with prices rising as they have in Burgundy, the best can offer great relative value.