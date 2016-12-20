Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks out five of the best Waitrose wines for winter drinking...
Shortlisted for the 2016 Decanter Retailer Awards, Waitrose has an enviable range of wines both in store and online.
Decanter’s tasting director, Christelle Guibert, attended one of the supermarket’s recent tastings. Below, she picks out five of her favourites for the winter months and to enjoy over the festive season.
Five of the best Waitrose wines for winter:
Paul Cluver, Gewürztraminer, Elgin 2015
Such a reliable wine from the experienced hand of Paul Cluver. There is some residual sugar (10.3 grams per litre),…
Valle de Viento, Old Vine Carignan, Cariñena 2013
The Carignan used for this wine is sourced from 25 year old vines grown on stony soils. The result is…
De Grendel, Sauvignon Blanc, Coastal region 2016
This wine actually consists of 9% Semillon alongside the Sauvignon Blanc. Combined with an extended lees contact of 100 days,…
La Bastide Blanche, Bandol 2013
This powerful, full bodied blend of Mourvedre, Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Carignan has lots of raw tannins, with intense black…
Louis Jadot, Chapelle aux Loups, Beaujolais-Villages, Burgundy 2015
An exclusive blend for Waitrose, which has a proportion of declassified Regnié cru in it. Lovely vibrancy, showing fresh, juicy…
