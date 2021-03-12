The clocks are about to change and the weather is warming up – the perfect time to explore our selection of some of the best New Zealand wines to enjoy this spring.

When tasting through samples for his top 20 New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs from 2020, Cameron Douglas MS received a few new releases from the 2019 and 2018 vintages that are well worth snapping up.

Scroll down for our 25 exciting spring wines from New Zealand

And my home office has been chock-full of new wines from the land of the long white cloud. From the whites, there’s a great-value single-vineyard Chardonnay, delicious Pinot Gris, off-dry Riesling and even an Albariño.

In the reds, there’s a pair of Pinot Noirs from both Central Otago and Marlborough, two classy Syrahs from Hawke’s Bay and Waiheke Island, and a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux blend.

Several supermarket wines make the list too, with three Sauvignon Blancs priced under £13 from Waitrose and Asda.

The majority of the wines in our list are under £20, and those above include some of the country’s most famous wine names, such as Craggy Range, Astrolabe, Greywacke and Man O’ War.

25 of the best New Zealand wines for spring

