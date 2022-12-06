Christmas sorted: Wine gifts, large and small

Adopt a vine wine experience

The next best thing to owning your own vineyard – adopt between six and 36 vines in an organic vineyard chosen from a list of French regions and producers. There’s a welcome gift pack for Christmas Day, regular updates and photos, personalised bottle(s) at the end of the experience, and optional visits to the vineyard. From €169 gourmetodyssey.com

Birchgrove sake tasting set

This set of serving flask and four matching ceramic cups is the perfect gift for anyone keen to enjoy Japan’s national beverage in style. £39 harveynichols.com

Afternoon tea case

One for the sweet-toothed: a bottle of The Wine Society’s Prosecco NV, plus goodies including fruitcake, raspberry lemonade, vanilla meringue biscuits and raspberry jam. One of a wide selection of hampers and wine gifts. Pictured above, £49 thewinesociety.com

Festive wine charms

These clip-on-the-stem Alpine Forest charms will ensure that no one picks up the wrong glass at Christmas gatherings. £7.99 (set of six) lakeland.co.uk

Exclusive Tuscan wine club

Historic Montalcino estate Castiglion del Bosco offers an elite membership to a select group of wine collectors from around the world. Members of the Millecento Wine Club share access to a members’ cellar at the property and wine concierge services, and are invited to private events and tastings around the world. POA wine.castigliondelbosco.com

Wine workshops in Burgundy

Dijon’s Ecole des Vins offers a range of tasting workshops, including a 40-minute introductory session to the wines of the region, plus sessions on vintage, terroir, and food and wine pairing. From €20 bourgogne-wines.com

Hattingley luxury gift set

This bottle of non-vintage Classic Reserve from Hampshire wine estate Hattingley Valley comes with two sparkling wine glasses and a bottle stopper to preserve the fizz. Other wines available. £62 hattingleyvalley.com

Champagne Eurocave

Launched in October, the sleek Divine Champagne cabinet is designed to store all shapes and sizes of Champagne bottle, and features a statement ice bucket shelf with turntable. Available in a 35- or 91-bottle configuration. From £8,000 eurocave.co.uk

Cheese & wine tasting kit

Includes six different glasses of wine, plus crackers, three British cheeses and chutney. Includes access to a watch-along video, info cards and a £10 voucher £23.99 smashedgrapes.co.uk

Kylie Prosecco bottle stopper

Kylie Minogue’s Prosecco Rosé has been flying off the shelves since it launched a couple of years ago, and now you can keep it (or a different bubbly) at its sparkling best with this matching pewter stopper. £15 winedelivered.co.uk

Hambledon anniversary chess set

Only 20 of these exclusive, limited edition sets exist, produced by Purling to mark Hambledon Vineyard’s 70th anniversary, making it England’s oldest commercial vineyard. Includes a bottle of Hambledon Première Cuvée plus two glasses. £5,000 hambledonvineyard.co.uk

Wine uncorked: My guide to the world of wine

Maître d’ and Channel 4 First Dates supremo Fred Sirieix sets out to demystify wine, cut through the pomposity and help people buy smarter. Available through Amazon UK

Women in wine club UK

Merchant Private Cellar has created a space where women can learn about and appreciate wine, without prejudice, for novices and near-experts alike. Bi-monthly deliveries and a monthly Zoom tasting get-together, plus a 10% discount on purchases. £100/month – contact hello@privatecellar.co.uk

The wine game

In this board game produced by Talking Tables, you work your way around the board, answering questions and collecting different wine varieties to win. £22 johnlewis.com

The cocktail edit





Everything you need to know about how to make all the drinks that matter. The second book by Alice Lascelles, built around a capsule collection of 12 cocktails, each with six twists, this also includes chapters on ingredients, equipment and techniques. Available through Amazon UK

Wine decanter cleaning balls

Perfect for removing residue, stains and dirt from inside decanters, vases, bottles and more, these stainless steel balls will help keep your glassware in pristine condition. They really do work a treat. £8.99 procook.co.uk

Indulgence champagne cooler

The sleek, modern design of this mirror-polished stainless steel Champagne cooler will bring a touch of class to any gathering. £226 georgjensen.com

The complete book of Port

Discover different Port styles, including tawny, colheita, late bottled vintage and vintage, with this set of 10 x 6cl samples, accompanied by background and tasting notes. Produced by 14th generation house Barão de Vilar. £50 laithwaites.co.uk

Designer coravin

The first artist limited edition release of the wine preservation system that has taken the world by storm, featuring pop artist Keith Haring. £359.99 coravin.co.uk

Decanter gifts

Whether you’re looking for a subscription (magazine or Decanter Premium, depending on whether you prefer your wine information in print or online), an escorted trip to the Rhône or membership of our Decanter Wine Club in the US, there’s a present for every budget. Find out more here

Cocktails & socks

Ideal as a stocking filler, this set contains a pair of socks featuring a cocktail motif, plus two cans of pre-mixed cocktails from MOTH (Mix of Total Happiness). Choose between the Espresso Martini and Margarita set or the Negroni and Old Fashioned set. £25 johnlewis.com

CBD wine in a can

Rebel Wine offers a Merlot, a Sauvignon Blanc and a rosé from France and South Africa. The UK’s first and only CBD-infused wine, each 200ml can is infused with 10g of organic CBD. £15 (3-can gift pack) rebelwine.co.uk

Tasting room sign

Hang this handmade metal sign in your kitchen, wine room or tasting room. Produced by the oldest car number plate manufacturer in the UK. £35 topnotedesign.co.uk

Tasting note booklet

The perfect stocking filler, this is ideal for recording wine tasting notes while out and about. Leather-bound tasting journal and wine cellar book also available. £5.95 stamfordnotebooks.co.uk

Winemaker for a day

Go behind the scenes at London-based winery London Cru, and learn the tips and tricks of winemaking. Maximum party size: six people. Includes two-course lunch at The Atlas gastropub. £170 londoncru.co.uk

Wine puzzles

Puzzle Cru’s hand-drawn wine and spirit maps in jigsaw form are the brainchild of Rebecca Gibb, one of only 418 Masters of Wine in the world. Choose either The Wines of France, Italy, Spain & Portugal £17.99 (1,000 pieces each), or The Whiskies of Scotland £12.99 (500 pieces) gingerfox.co.uk

Related articles