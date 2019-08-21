A taste of Howell Mountain: Tor Cimarossa Cabernet Sauvignon 2003-2016

After two days on Napa’s Howell Mountain, I head to the home of Tor Kenward, owner of Tor Wines, for a very exclusive tasting.

‘I can’t believe it, but this is the first time we’ve done a vertical of our Tor Cimarossa vineyard Cabernet,’ he marvels as we settle onto a comfy couch in the living room of his stone house just north of St. Helena. ‘It’s exciting; I think some of these wines will outlive me!’

Tor Wines at a glance:

Location Napa Valley

Founded 2001

Proprietors Tor and Susan Kenward

Winemaker Jeff Ames

Number of wines 15, with many single-vineyard bottlings

Cabernet single vineyards Cimarossa (Howell Mountain), Beckstoffer To Kalon (Oakville), Melanson (Pritchard Hill), Tierra Roja (Oakville East), Herb Lamb (Howell Mountain Foothills)

Grape varieties Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Syrah, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah, Grenache

Average annual production 3,500 to 4,000 cases

