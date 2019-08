Napa Valley had a rich wine history long before Prohibition, and three of the most celebrated wineries from that bygone era – Inglenook, Beaulieu Vineyards and Beringer – are still famous today.

Larkmead Vineyards at a glance Location Calistoga AVA, Napa Valley

Founded 1895

Proprietors Cam and Kate Solari Baker

Winemaker Dan Petroski

Hectares under vine 44.5

Soil types 7 soil profiles, including riverbed gravel, clay, loam

Wines produced 8

Cases produced annually 8,000

