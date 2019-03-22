A taste of Bolgheri: Ornellaia wine 1990-2016

A single long road called the Viale dei Cipressi, named after the cypress trees which flank it on either side, signals your arrival in Bolgheri. The region’s vineyards grow just three miles from the Tyrrhenian Sea and are sheltered by a large forrested hillside area called the ‘Magona’. The refreshing influence of sea breezes, allied with night and day temperature variations provided by the forest, allow Bordeaux varieties to ripen over a long growing season here, achieving depth and complexity.

