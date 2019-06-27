Silverado Vineyards: Under the radar Napa Cabernets

As the number of Napa Valley labels continues to climb, new wineries grab buzz with $200-plus Cabernet cuvées or obscure varieties, while some wineries with 40-year histories have slipped under the radar, their wines sidelined by fascination with the latest.

That’s the current tale of Silverado, founded in Stag’s Leap District in 1978, whose first Cabernet was the 1981 vintage. Ever since, the winery has produced long-lived examples at reasonable prices – my main takeaway from a recent vertical tasting at the winery at the end of May was that they don’t get nearly as much attention as they should do.

