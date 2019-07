They’ve become a must-have accessory for wineries everywhere on the planet, in much the same way that hip restaurant kitchens boast a kamado grill, or craft breweries proudly show off their clutch of used Sherry barrels. Their primeval form commands attention: they are an Instagrammer’s dream.

Simon J Woolf is an awarded wine writer who specialises in natural wine, and author of Amber Revolution: How the World Learned to Love Orange Wine

