Anson: Bordeaux 2000 comes around
Jane Anson revisits five Bordeaux 2000 wines including; Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Palmer, Léoville Las Cases, Pichon Comtesse and Montrose and looks at how the once closed-up vintage is now starting to spring to life...
Some Bordeaux vintages can be annoyingly stubborn. Taking their time to come round to the point that you almost give up. The 2000 has been a bit like that for me. Tannins altogether too foursquare, fruit broad but heavy, lacking the finesse of the 2001 that followed it.