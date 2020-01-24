Anson: Do ungrafted vines change the taste of wine?

The list of winemakers in the room was already pretty special, comprising;

François Chidaine, Loire Chenin Blanc specialist

Louis-Benjamin Dagueneau, Loire Sauvignon Blanc specialist

Maxime Graillot, Northern Rhône Syrah specialist

Jacky Rigaux, Burgundy

Francesco Marone Cinzano of Erasmo, Chile

alongside owners, winemakers and viticulturalists from estates as varied as:

Tenuta della Terre Nere; Etna, Italy

Tenuta San Francesco; Amalfi Coast, Italy

Domaine Philippe Charlopin; Gevrey Chambertin, France

Weinguït JJ Prüm; Mosel, Germany

Artemis Karamolegos; Santorini, Italy

Adega Viuva Gomes; Colares, Portugal

Bodega Juan Matias Torres; La Palma, Canaries

La Tour Melas, Achinos; Greece

Champagne Chartogne-Taillet; Champagne, France

Each estate had brought a few precious bottles of invariably low-yield, low-production wines to Bordeaux for two days of comparing the impact of grafted against ungrafted vines.

