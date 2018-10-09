First taste: Avignonesi single vineyard wines in Montepulciano

Italian wine estate Avignonesi is one of several producers seeking to re-vitalise the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG by releasing 100% Sangiovese, single vineyard bottlings. Below, Aldo Fiordelli reports on a preview tasting of Avignonesi's four 'cru' wines.

After years of detrimental confusion arising from both the quality of Montalcino and the misleading marketing of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is regaining traction by becoming increasingly focused on terroir and on the Sangiovese grape.

Under the ‘Alleanza’ label, six producers – Avignonesi, Boscarelli, Braccesca, Dei, Poliziano and Salcheto – are each releasing their own 100% Sangiovese-based cru wines; differentiated from the DOCG that permits the inclusion of other varieties.

Avignonesi has so far gone further by producing four single vineyard wines.

