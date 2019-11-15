Best Value Chablis 2018 – Top buys

There’s no doubt that the quantity is there for Chablis 2018 with the year seeing one of the largest crops ever, but this is a distinctly mixed vintage.

Quality is variable with balance and concentration depending on yields, picking dates and vinification techniques. While there are some distinctly ordinary wines – a problem of bitterness in 2018 due to thicker skins and machine harvesting – there are patches of excellence with some offering great value for those looking to buy Chablis 2018 en primeur.

With a mixed vintage, it is even more important to chose carefully. And with prices of some of the top wines soaring above £50/$70 mark, value can be even trickier to find. Prices are not out yet for this vintage with the Burgundy En Primeur campaign expected in early 2020 – so we’ve based price benchmarks on 2016 and 2017 vintages of the same wine.

All the wines are below £25/$40, some of which were rated between 94-96 points, and have been highlighted as ‘top value’ picks from a selection of the best scoring wines. Produced by a mixture of co-operatives, emerging domaines and established producers they showcase well-priced bottlings that have elegance, freshness and the classicism of Chablis in 2018.

Well worth adding these wines to the My Wines section of the website as a reference point for when they are released.

Best Value Chablis 2018

